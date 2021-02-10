The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.2% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $128.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.15. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 840,610 shares of company stock worth $111,482,506. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

