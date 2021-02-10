The Sandbox (SAND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.90 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $96.61 million and $62.90 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00023189 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 150.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 658,227,901 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

The Sandbox Token Trading

The Sandbox can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

