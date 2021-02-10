The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $798.01

Shares of The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $798.01 and traded as high as $974.00. The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) shares last traded at $974.00, with a volume of 3,959 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 945.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 798.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. The stock has a market cap of £445.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.15.

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

