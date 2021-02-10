The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 28,393 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after purchasing an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,964,000 after buying an additional 772,523 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,801,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $223,530,000 after acquiring an additional 623,440 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.63. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

