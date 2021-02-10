The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 425,196 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of The Wendy’s worth $40,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 99.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 177,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

