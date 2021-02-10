The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The Western Union also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS.
A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.56.
NYSE:WU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 4,492,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,383. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.
In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
