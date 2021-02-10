The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The Western Union also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.56.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 4,492,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,383. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

