The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.
The Western Union stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 4,492,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.
In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.
