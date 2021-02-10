The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The Western Union updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.00-2.10 EPS.

The Western Union stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. 4,492,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Get The Western Union alerts:

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.