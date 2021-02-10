The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,504,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,706,383. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Western Union from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.56.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

