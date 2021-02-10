TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Trading Down 14.9%

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s stock price fell 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.17. 44,196,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 13,139,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

