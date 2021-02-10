Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,039 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $100,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after acquiring an additional 300,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,286. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $193.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $492.47 and a 200-day moving average of $458.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

