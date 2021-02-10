ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.65. ThermoGenesis shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 21,098 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on THMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
