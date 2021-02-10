ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Shares Gap Up to $3.85

Shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $4.65. ThermoGenesis shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 21,098 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ThermoGenesis from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.23.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 495.98% and a negative net margin of 184.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.57% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.