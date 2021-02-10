Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) (CVE:THX) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) (CVE:THX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 310,100 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

Thor Explorations Ltd. (THX.V) Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project that comprises mining and exploration licenses covering an area of 17.2 square kilometers located in Osun State, Nigeria.

