THORChain One Day Volume Reaches $74.83 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00009998 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $709.10 million and $74.83 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00115343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00086635 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00202313 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

THORChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

