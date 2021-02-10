ThoreCoin (THR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $61,969.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $8,663.21 or 0.19310308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $750.98 million and $61,969.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00055561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00282111 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00114889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00086932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00201874 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

