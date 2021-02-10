ThreeFold Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $5,490.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold token can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00051435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.84 or 0.00286881 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00121728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00090100 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00202953 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 tokens. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Token Trading

ThreeFold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

