Thunder Token (TT) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $33.16 million and approximately $17.61 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011826 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.00 or 0.00593830 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.