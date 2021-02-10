thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.74 ($10.28).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

TKA opened at €9.94 ($11.69) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.45. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

