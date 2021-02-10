TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $368,126.37 and $2.77 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.36 or 0.00380725 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.