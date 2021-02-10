Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Up to $42.35

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.35, but opened at $50.43. Tilray shares last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 1,666,832 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $4.77 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.00 to $24.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.52.

The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 18.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 60.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

