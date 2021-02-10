Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Trading Up 16%

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) traded up 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.88. 11,261,667 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 8,948,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for treatment of orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.