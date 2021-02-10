Titan Coin Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $812,202.85 and $86.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007812 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002269 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009134 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000027 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.