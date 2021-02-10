Tixl Trading 76.9% Higher This Week (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 76.9% against the US dollar. One Tixl token can now be bought for approximately $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00055561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.41 or 0.00282111 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00114889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00086932 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00201874 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00063221 BTC.

Tixl Token Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

