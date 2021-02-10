Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $130.76

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.76 and traded as high as $142.00. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) shares last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 286,582 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £268.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.61.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.