TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

X stock opened at C$125.99 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$125.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.05.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

