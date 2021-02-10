TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMXXF. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TMX Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

TMX Group stock remained flat at $$97.98 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

