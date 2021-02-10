Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Stock Price Up 23.4%

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)’s stock price rose 23.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.27 and last traded at $59.27. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

About Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It offers graphite electrodes for use in electric furnaces, such as direct current, alternating current, and refining furnaces; and carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires, as well as used as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

