Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Trading Down 7.7%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.53. 11,083,105 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 7,017,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Top Ships at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 714,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of eight 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, such as the M/T Stenaweco Energy, M/T Stenaweco Evolution, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Excellence, the M/T Eco California, the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray, The M/T Eco Los Angeles, and the M/T Eco City of Angels; and two 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, including the M/T Eco Bel Air and M/T Eco Beverly Hills.

