Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ) Shares Up 6.4%

Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) (CVE:TORQ)’s share price traded up 6.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83. 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58.

Torq Resources Inc. (TORQ.V) Company Profile (CVE:TORQ)

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Americas. The company was formerly known as Stratton Resources Inc and changed its name to Torq Resources Inc in March 2017. Torq Resources Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

