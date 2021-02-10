Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.60

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 13380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

