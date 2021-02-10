Tosoh (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.85

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

