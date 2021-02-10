Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.46. Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 118,461 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of C$151.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$77.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) news, Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,760,000. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,940 shares of company stock valued at $89,877 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TOT)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

