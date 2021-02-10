TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €42.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) received a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective from Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.50 ($47.65) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.58 ($50.09).

Get TOTAL SE (FP.PA) alerts:

Shares of FP opened at €34.57 ($40.66) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.07. TOTAL SE has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.