Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Total Se (NYSE:TOT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

TOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.47.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. This is an increase from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

