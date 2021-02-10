Total’s (TOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TOT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.
Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 78,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.
About Total
TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
