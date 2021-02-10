Total’s (TOT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TOT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.30. 78,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Total will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,789,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,992,000 after acquiring an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

