TouchCon Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (TOC)

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 58.3% lower against the dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $220,910.23 and $28,044.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

