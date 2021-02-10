Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q4 2020

Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. On average, analysts expect Tower Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

