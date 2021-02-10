TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.