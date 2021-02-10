TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 142.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,063.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc purchased 520,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $422,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

