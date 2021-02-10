TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) rose 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 806,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 615,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.02.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. Research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 496,277 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,992.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 520,291 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,028,568 shares of company stock valued at $9,109,339. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.