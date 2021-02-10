Traders Buy High Volume of Aware Call Options (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,717% compared to the typical volume of 60 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Aware has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $128.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,422 shares in the company, valued at $313,657.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Brian Barcelo acquired 15,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.11% of Aware worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK Â- Inquire, biometric services platform Â- BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform Â- Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

