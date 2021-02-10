Traders Buy High Volume of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,087 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,744% compared to the typical daily volume of 547 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLC. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 94,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 176,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,751,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,067,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,324,000 after acquiring an additional 213,684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XLC opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $72.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.