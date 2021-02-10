Traders Buy High Volume of FOX Call Options (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 31,318 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,593% compared to the typical volume of 1,163 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of FOXA opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

