Traders Buy High Volume of ImmunoGen Put Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,172 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,232% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $68,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.