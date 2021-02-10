Traders Buy High Volume of ImmunoGen Put Options (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,172 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,232% compared to the average volume of 88 put options.
In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $68,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of IMGN stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $8.33.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
