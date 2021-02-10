Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,686 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,034% compared to the typical volume of 79 put options.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.32). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Plains GP by 65.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Plains GP by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,999,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,741 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 21.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,330,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Plains GP by 86.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,917,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after purchasing an additional 891,453 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

