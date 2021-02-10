Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon Sells 2,737 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $148.33. 935,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

