Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon Sells 2,737 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92.
Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $148.33. 935,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,672. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $156.27.
Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.
Trane Technologies Company Profile
Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
