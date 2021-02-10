Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.24

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.21. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 800 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

About Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX)

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. It operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales; and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage products.

