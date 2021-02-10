Travala.com One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.12 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $88.11 million and $11.12 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00280750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00111846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00075101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00085910 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00201940 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,914,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

