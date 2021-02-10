Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

2/3/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

2/3/2021 – Travere Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/18/2020 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/15/2020 – Travere Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

12/12/2020 – Travere Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 490,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,170. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $91,789.25. Insiders sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

