Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,250.11

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) (LON:TPK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,250.11 and traded as high as $1,485.50. Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) shares last traded at $1,451.50, with a volume of 507,396 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,597 ($20.86) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,397.67 ($18.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,209.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,400.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,250.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern acquired 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, with a total value of £367.74 ($480.45). Also, insider John Rogers bought 65 shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.76) per share, for a total transaction of £833.95 ($1,089.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 153 shares of company stock valued at $204,166.

Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) Company Profile (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

