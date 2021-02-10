Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Yum China worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 32.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

NYSE YUMC opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

