Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aflac by 72.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,884 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

